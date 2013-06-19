MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 5
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, June 19 British Prime Minister David Cameron welcomed a report on banking standards by a panel of lawmakers on Wednesday and promised to consider its findings "very swiftly", his spokesman said.
"This is an impressive piece of work," the spokesman told reporters after the publication of the report by the Parliamentary Commission on Banking Standards.
"The right thing to do is to consider it in detail and consider it very swiftly as well, responding in good time so that the banking bill that is currently before the House can be used to implement legislative changes that may be necessary."
DUBAI, March 5 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.