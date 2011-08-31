LONDON Aug 31 Banks must not take risks that
could jeopardise the British economy and need to do more to
support business, Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Wednesday.
Cameron said he would await for the conclusions of a
government-commissioned report on Sept 12 before saying more
about the industry, but set out two key requirements.
"First of all to be lending into the real economy so we can
support growth and jobs," he told Sky News.
"And the second thing we do need to make sure that our banks
aren't taking risks that put the economy at risk," he added.
The debate over banking reform is heating up, with business
lobbying against increased regulation at a time of economic
uncertainty. Business Secretary Vince Cable has dismissed those
concerns.