LONDON Aug 31 Banks must not take risks that could jeopardise the British economy and need to do more to support business, Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday.

Cameron said he would await for the conclusions of a government-commissioned report on Sept 12 before saying more about the industry, but set out two key requirements.

"First of all to be lending into the real economy so we can support growth and jobs," he told Sky News.

"And the second thing we do need to make sure that our banks aren't taking risks that put the economy at risk," he added.

The debate over banking reform is heating up, with business lobbying against increased regulation at a time of economic uncertainty. Business Secretary Vince Cable has dismissed those concerns.