LONDON Feb 27 New banks in Britain won't have
to hold as much capital initially as established rivals in a
concession aimed at increasing choice in a market dominated by
four lenders, the Financial Services Authority said.
The watchdog's chairman Adair Turner told a UK parliamentary
commission on banking standards the FSA will publish a document
in coming weeks on removing barriers to entering banking.
Barclays, Lloyds, RBS and HSBC
account for 80 percent of high street deposits.
"The biggest change we are making is on the prudential
side," Turner said, referring to capital lenders must hold.
"In the past we have had pretty much the same capital and
liquidity rules for new entrant banks as for existing players,"
Turner said.
He said an entrant would still have to show it could be
wound down smoothly and with depositors paid rapidly.
New entrants would be able to start off with a core buffer
of 4.5 percent, the starting minimum under new global rules
known as Basel III, while Britain's big lenders will have to
maintain buffers of 9.5 to 10 percent because of their size.
New entrants would be given time to build up to 7 percent,
the minimum required by the end of 2018 under Basel III.
Turner said the authorisation of top officials at new
entrant banks can also be speeded up.
The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that the
Co-operative Bank's deal to buy more 632 branches from Lloyds is
under threat because the Co-op faces a 1 billion pound capital
hole.
The FSA will be scrapped next month, its powers divided
between the Bank of England to oversee capital levels, and a new
Financial Conduct Authority.
The FCA will get powers to boost competition and its head,
Martin Wheatley, said a competition director will be announced
soon and a market study on the general insurance has begun.
"The real change is disruptive technology and mobile banking
will be a big change... Structural change to the market could be
one of the sets of powers we could use," he added.
Turner is also looking at whether banks are holding enough
capital to cover exposures to "prime" or higher quality
mortgages and further "underpinning" may be needed such as
Sweden has announced.
Banks have already had to start holding more capital against
exposures to commercial property.