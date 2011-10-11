LONDON Oct 11 British bank bosses said the industry expects a proposal to ring-fence their UK retail banking activities to be approved by politicians and to be fully implemented, but whether the benefits outweigh the costs will be unclear until more details are known.

Stephen Hester, CEO of Royal Bank of Scotland , said he considered the ring-fence proposals from the Independent Commission on Banking to be "a done deal".

Win Bischoff, chairman of Lloyds Banking Group , added: "It is difficult to be persuaded the benefits will outweigh the cost until a fuller cost-benefit analysis has been conducted."

The executives were appearing on Tuesday before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee, part of the upper chamber of the UK parliament. The House of Lords is independent from the House of Commons, with members appointed rather than elected, and it scrutinises legislation and work conducted by MPs. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Sarah White; Editing by David Holmes)