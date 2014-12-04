* Shareholders were due to vote on pay on Dec. 10
* Bank has warned it may fail stress test
* Bank may accelerate asset sales -sources
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Dec 4 Britain's Co-Operative Bank
has cancelled next week's shareholder meeting at
which investors were to vote on staff incentives and deferred
bonuses because it may have to bring forward asset sales first,
ahead of looming stress tests.
The Co-Op, which is due to undergo stress tests by UK
banking supervisors to ensure it can withstand financial shocks,
said on Thursday it was considering selling "certain additional
portfolios" which were particularly susceptible to stress.
"The board has therefore determined to cancel the meeting on
Dec. 10 2014," it stated.
Co-op Bank nearly collapsed last year and fell under the
control of bondholders after a 1.5 billion pound ($2.4 billion)
capital shortfall was identified.
The bank's chief executive said on Monday it would come as
no surprise if it failed a health check of British lenders by
the Bank of England, scheduled for publication on Dec. 16.
Industry sources told Reuters that Co-op Bank executives are
hopeful the lender will be able to convince regulators that it
can address concerns by accelerating the sale of some assets
rather than tapping shareholders for extra capital on top of the
1.9 billion pounds it has raised in the past 12 months.
The bank's remuneration committee is considering
"appropriate alternatives" to its long-term incentive plan and
how to meet outstanding obligations. The deferred bonus plan for
the executive management team will, however, proceed, it added.
