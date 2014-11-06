LONDON Nov 6 Britain's competition watchdog
launched a full investigation into banking services for small
business customers and personal accounts on Thursday that could
see big banks forced to sell branches or face other remedial
measures.
The Competition and Markets Authority said banks have not
done enough to meet the needs of retail customers or small and
medium-sized businesses, such as making it easier to switch
banks or providing clear information on fees.
The investigation, which could take about 18 months, had
been expected after the CMA said in July a full investigation
was on the cards.
(Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Pamela Barbaglia)