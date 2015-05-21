* New banks increased lending by 16 percent in 2014
* New banks average return on equity better than 'Big Five'
LONDON May 22 Britain's new banks are achieving
superior returns than larger rivals, picking up customers
shunned by bigger lenders since the 2007-9 financial crisis,
consultancy KPMG said on Friday.
Britain has seen the emergence of several new banks since
the financial crisis, looking to pick up customers as bigger
rivals slim down in order to bolster their balance sheets and
meet tougher regulatory requirements.
The KPMG report showed new British banks increased lending
by 16 percent last year, compared with a decline of 2.1 percent
at Britain's 'Big Five' retail players - Lloyds Banking Group
, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays,
HSBC and Santander UK.
KPMG noted, however, that the combined loans of the five
largest challenger banks are still equivalent to just 5 percent
of lending provided by the 'Big Five' and it is therefore easier
for them to achieve higher levels of growth.
The research found that smaller 'challenger banks', such as
Metro Bank, OneSavings Bank and the UK business of
Sweden's Handlesbanken were growing at the most rapid
rate, with larger challengers such as Virgin Money, TSB
and the Post Office showing slower growth.
However, Britain's competition body, which is investigating
the industry, has warned moves to improve competition have yet
to have the desired effect.
"Although the overall 'challenger' banking sector is growing
rapidly and securing greater returns, it is the small
challengers who are driving its growth," said Warren Mead, head
of challenger banking and alternative finance at KPMG.
The research showed that smaller challengers achieved an
average return on equity, a key measure of profitability, of
18.2 percent, last year. That compared with 2.1 percent at
larger 'challenger' banks and 2.8 percent at the 'Big Five'.
"If this trend were to continue, as the challengers grow and
benefit from economies of scale, it poses an interesting
question for the 'Big Five' as to whether too big to fail
becomes to big to compete," said Mead.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)