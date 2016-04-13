LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Debt capital market practices have
come out mainly unscathed from a Financial Conduct Authority
investment and corporate banking market study, though the UK
watchdog sent the equity capital markets a shot across the bows
in its interim report.
While DCM procedures were mostly deemed acceptable, the FCA
said it would aim to improve the equity capital markets IPO
process.
The report, released in Wednesday, was the outcome of a
market study launched in May 2015.
Reciprocity - where one bank informally expects to be on an
issue led by a competitor, if the rival was included in the
syndicate of an issue led by the first bank - was one of the
practices that came under close consideration.
The custom, most prevalent in the bank financing market,
did not appear to stop other banks from competing, the FCA said.
Furthermore, reciprocity did not appear to be excluding
non-reciprocal banks from competing because they could win
mandates.
It did warn however that while it was not intending to take
any further action, it would welcome views on the practice.
"Should the practice become more widespread or show signs of
restricting entry and expansion or distorting competition more
widely in DCM, we will consider conducting further work," it
said.
Offering lead orders, another debt capital market practice
where banks compete for public sector mandates by pledging that
a share of the debt issued by an SSA borrower would be bought by
a bank's own treasury investment funds, was also deemed
acceptable.
"This may represent a barrier to entry for banks that seek
to expand their SSA DCM capabilities but are not able to deploy
their balance sheets in this manner," the FCA said.
"On the other hand, at the margin, this might help banks
with a weaker DCM track record but with capacity to accommodate
SSA securities to gain traction in this client segment. While
some banks referenced this trend in their response, they did not
characterise it as a barrier to entry."
One area the FCA said it would seek to change is league
tables which are used to measure underwriting banks' market
share. It noted that these are frequently distorted by banks
carrying out loss-making transactions in order to generate a
higher position in the table.
"Many clients are aware of these practices; nonetheless we
believe they impede effective client choice," the FCA said.
"Unreliable league tables at best are ignored by clients
and, at worst, distort clients' choices because they may be
selecting banks based on misleading criteria that do not reflect
banks' capabilities to undertake a comparable transaction," it
added.
The FCA is therefore seeking feedback to see if league
tables could be better presented so they can be meaningful for
clients and remove incentives for conducting trades carried out
at a loss purely for the purpose of gaining league table credit.
(Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip
Roy)