By Helene Durand
LONDON, April 13 (IFR) - Debt capital market bankers
criticised the Financial Conduct Authority findings on
reciprocity and league tables on Wednesday, accusing the
watchdog of being out of touch with the market.
In a interim report on its investment and corporate banking
market study released on Wednesday, DCM practices came out
mainly unscathed with the FCA deeming procedures to be mostly
acceptable.
Some market participants were disappointed that the FCA's 11
month-long study found that reciprocity, most prevalent in the
bank financing market, did not appear to stop other banks from
competing.
Reciprocity is where one bank informally expects to be on an
issue led by a competitor, if the rival was included in the
syndicate of an issue led by the first bank.
"I struggle to understand how reciprocity does not restrict
access," one senior debt capital markets banker said. "If I ask
a client why we didn't get on a mandate, it's usually because we
can't reciprocate."
Another banker said that there was simply no way for his
institution to break into the top 10 because it does not issue
covered bonds.
"Does it create market distortion? Yes, it does. The problem
is that it's creeping into other areas such as bank capital, and
even senior."
The FCA said that reciprocity did not appear to be excluding
non-reciprocal banks from competing because they could still win
mandates.
"There is a big difference between bookrunners and
joint-lead managers (JLMs). Some of these JLMs that get included
sometimes don't even have a syndicate desk, they just get a
cheque at the end of the process."
However, the FCA did warn that while it was not intending to
take any further action on reciprocity, it would still consider
more market input and did not rule out further work if
competition decreased.
Offering lead orders, where banks compete for public sector
mandates by pledging that a share of the debt issued by a
sovereign, supranational or agency borrower would be bought by a
bank's own treasury investment funds, was also deemed
acceptable.
"This may represent a barrier to entry for banks that seek
to expand their SSA DCM capabilities but are not able to deploy
their balance sheets in this manner," the FCA said.
"On the other hand, at the margin, this might help banks
with a weaker DCM track record but with capacity to accommodate
SSA securities to gain traction in this client segment. While
some banks referenced this trend in their response, they did not
characterise it as a barrier to entry."
BEHIND THE CURVE
One area the FCA said it would seek change is league tables,
which are used to measure underwriting banks' market share. It
noted that these are frequently distorted by banks carrying out
loss-making transactions in order to generate a higher position
in the table.
Clients may be aware of these practices but the FCA believes
they impede effective client choice and so is seeking feedback
on how to improve league tables and remove incentives for
conducting trades carried out at a loss purely for the purpose
of gaining league table credit.
However, the syndicate bankers dismissed the FCA's findings
as out of date. League table trades were a big feature of the
bank debt market 10 years ago but not since the financial
crisis.
"Banks might want to take risk on some trades but it's not
to bump up their league table positions," said one banker.
