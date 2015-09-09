* Challenger banks to meet with UK finance ministry Friday

* New banks say will be hit disproportionately by tax

* To call for regulation to be proportionate

* New banks want access to payments infrastructure (Adds details of proposals)

By Aashika Jain and Matt Scuffham

LONDON, Sept 9 A group of new and smaller British banks will set out proposals to the government on Friday aimed at offsetting a new banking tax that they say will weaken their ability to compete with larger rivals, the head of the consortium told Reuters.

British finance minister George Osborne announced plans to introduce an 8 percent surcharge on banks' profits above 25 million pounds ($38 million) from next year in his annual budget in July, but the move has been criticised by so-called challenger banks which say it will hit them disproportionately.

The government has said it is committed to promoting competition among British banks. The sector is dominated by Lloyds, RBS, Barclays and HSBC which control more than three-quarters of personal current accounts and provide 9 out of every 10 business loans.

The group of 11 challenger banks and the British Bankers Association (BBA) will meet senior officials at the Treasury to discuss the impact of the new tax specifically and ways to make smaller banks and customer-owned lenders more competitive.

"What we are looking to understand is whether or not the government is serious now about matching the talk about fostering competition in UK banking with the walk. And, at this point in time, we haven't seen any walk," Paul Lyman, the head of the BBA's challenger banks panel and chief executive of Secure Trust Bank, told Reuters on Wednesday.

Lynam said the group would call for regulation to be proportionate and reflect the risks that individual firms pose to the safety of the financial services system in Britain.

He said the new surcharge disadvantaged new banks and was discouraging new banking ventures which had planned to seek banking licences from pursuing their plans.

Lynam said the consortium would seek a new arrangement that would mean small banks and customer-owned lenders would not have to set aside more capital against their loans than larger banks.

The group, which includes TSB, Secure Trust, Aldermore, Shawbrook, Tesco Bank, Sainsbury Bank, Close Brothers, Paragon and Metro Bank, was also seeking access to the payments infrastructure used by the big banks, Lynam said.

($1 = 0.6514 pounds) (Reporting by Aashika Jain and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Nishant Kumar and Mark Potter)