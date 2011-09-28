(Adds Barclays response)

LONDON, Sept 28 British customers made more complaints about Barclays than any other banking brand in the first half of the year, according to data released by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) on Wednesday.

Barclays was the subject of 251,563 complaints, with 53 percent of closed cases upheld in customers' favour, the regulator's figures showed.

Next on the list was Lloyds TSB Bank Plc - a division of the part-nationalised Lloyds Banking Group -- which received 181,907 complaints between January and June.

Santander UK was third, with 168,888 complaints.

Banks remain in the firing line of the general public and politicians around the world, with memories still fresh over the billions of pounds of taxpayer money that was spent to prop up the system during the global credit crisis.

Barclays said it was working hard to improve its service and pointed out that the number of complaints about it during the first-half of this year was down 14 percent from last year.

" Delivering excellent service to our customers is our goal every single day, in every single way a customer interacts with us. We want to get it right every time. When we do get it wrong, we apologise, try to correct it quickly and identify how to prevent it from reoccurring ," said Antony Jenkins, chief executive of Barclays' retail and business banking arm.

This month, figures released by Britain's financial ombudsman showed that disputes over controversial loan repayment insurance had caused a surge in consumer complaints about British banks and other financial companies.

The ombudsman, which acts as mediator when banks and their customers fail to resolve disputes, had 149,925 complaints referred to it in the first half of 2011, a 54 percent increase from the previous six months.

Complaints about payment protection insurance (PPI), which allows borrowers to keep up debt repayments in the event of a loss of income, accounted for two-thirds of the total.

Regulatory investigations have revealed that PPI, typically taken out alongside loans, was widely mis-sold to consumers.

Britain's leading banks this year took billions of pounds in charges to cover compensation payments to customers after losing a court appeal in April.

"Banks are now facing a 'perfect storm' in terms of how they sell products in future, formed of three different elements -- PPI mis-selling, regulatory changes to complaints handling and the FSA's tougher stance on overall financial regulation," said Paul Clark, chief executive of customer feedback management software firm Charter UK. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Myles Neligan and David Hulmes)