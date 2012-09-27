UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Sept 27 Customer complaints to British banks and insurers rose by nearly two thirds in the first half of 2012, reflecting a growing consumer backlash over mis-sold loan insurance, the country's financial regulator said on Thursday.
The total number of complaints rose by 59 percent, largely driven by grievances over so-called payment protection insurance, which were up 129 percent, the Financial Services Authority said.
Britain's banks have set aside 8.8 billion pounds ($14.21 billion) to compensate customers who were mis-sold PPI, designed to keep up loan repayments in the event of a loss of income.
Some banks sold the insurance alongside loans without informing customers they were buying it, or sold it to self-employed people who would not have been eligible to claim.
Lloyds Banking Group, Britain's biggest retail bank, received 860,000 complaints, an increase of 146 percent, topping a list of the country's five major lender.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts