METALS-Copper ends week lower as world's top mine restarts
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
* Increase of 7 pct in customers switching in past year
* Halifax, Santander biggest net gainers
LONDON, April 23 Rules making it easier for Britons to switch banks resulted in a 7 percent increase in the number of customers moving accounts in the last 12 months, the Payments Council said on Thursday.
Introduced in 2013, the rule ensure customers can switch accounts within seven working days with all outgoing and incoming payments automatically transferred.
They are part of measures designed to break the dominance of Britain's four biggest banks -- Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC -- which between them provide more than three-quarters of all UK personal current accounts.
The Payments Council, which oversees the service, said 1.14 million switches were made in the year to March 31, up from 1.06 million the year before.
More than seven out of ten Britons are aware of the service compared with fewer than six out of ten when, it launched the Payments Council said.
Halifax, owned by Lloyds, and Spain's Banco Santander were the biggest net gainers of customers, according to the data.
Halifax has offered cash awards to tempt new customers, while Santander is offering a better-than-average rate of interest to customers with deposits between 3,000 pounds and 20,000 pounds. Barclays and NatWest were the biggest net losers of customers during the period. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON, March 24 Copper fell on Friday, ending the week 2 percent lower after workers agreed to end a strike at the world's top copper mine in Chile.
ESCONDIDA MINE, Chile, March 24 With no bonus, and no salary rise, it was not the ending the 2,500 workers at Chile's Escondida, the world's largest copper mine, wanted. But keeping their benefits was still a victory of sorts for them after the longest strike in the country's mining history.