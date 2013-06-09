LONDON, June 9 Iain Banks, the award-winning
Scottish author, has died aged 59 from cancer two months after
revealing that he was suffering from the disease, a friend said.
Banks, whose books included "The Wasp Factory", penned an
emotional statement in April in which he said he had late-stage
gall bladder cancer and only expected to live for a few more
months.
Friend and fellow author Ken MacLeod said he had just heard
of Banks' death.
"I got the email from his wife Adele not much more than an
hour ago. I'm still in a state of some disbelief," he told BBC
TV.
"He was still in good spirits and concentrating on his plans
and projects and expecting to have another few months. But his
situation took a turn for the worse."
A spokesperson for his publisher Little Brown could not be
immediately reached. Its website was still advertising his
upcoming novel, The Quarry, due out this month.
Banks, whose other books included "The Crow Road" and
"Complicity", also wrote science fiction under the name of Iain
M Banks.
Born in Fife, he studied at Stirling University before
publishing "The Wasp Factory", his first novel, in 1984.
In 2008, he was named one of the 50 greatest British writers
since 1945 in a list compiled by The Times newspaper.
(Reporting By Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Heavens)