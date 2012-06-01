LONDON, June 1 Banks in Britain bought more
German debt while selling French and Spanish bonds in the first
quarter, Bank of England data showed on Friday, reflecting a
broader shift into the debt of Europe's biggest economy as the
euro zone crisis drags on.
Germany, seen as a safe haven in the troubled currency
union, now represents the second-largest exposure to a single
country for Britain's banks, with a share of 11 percent of the
total and pushing France into the third place.
The United States, accounting for 23 percent of all claims,
tops the list.
The foreign claims of Britain's monetary financial
institutions, including loans and advances, commercial bills,
certificates of deposit and government and corporate bonds, rose
by $83.6 billion to $5.710 trillion.
Exposure to Germany went up by $189.4 billion, far ahead of
the second-biggest increase, a $26.6 billion rise in claims on
Japan.
Exposure to France was cut by $64.5 billion, followed by
drops in claims on the United States, Switzerland and Spain,
which together with Greece is at the centre of the latest stage
in a debt crisis engulfing the euro zone.
To see the data click on: here
(Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova)