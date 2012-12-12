* Large divergences in the treatment of euro zone exposures

* Differences influenced Bank of England warning

* FSA took "firm specific action" after results of review

By Laura Noonan

LONDON, Dec 12 British banks took increasingly divergent views on exposure to peripheral euro zone countries, a previously unpublished study reveals, and this was a key factor in a Bank of England warning over the scale of their risks.

A 2011 review by the Financial Services Authority (FSA), briefly mentioned in the Bank of England's semi-annual report last month and examined for the first time by Reuters, shows banks took differing views on exposure to countries such as Greece.

The unpublished internal review shows that as the eurozone crisis deepened, banks became increasingly divided over how to assess the riskiness of loans extended to governments and banks in countries including Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain.

The finding is important because it casts doubt on the way banks have assessed the scale of their risks - a key issue since it feeds through into the key issue of how much capital they set aside to cover those risks, and because the Bank of England has clearly picked up on the matter in helping it regulate the sector in future.

A spokesman for the FSA confirmed results of the report, which its Credit Risk Standing Group considered in January, were discussed with each of the eight banks surveyed and those talks influenced its view of risks across the sector.

"There are valid reasons for some degree of variability," the spokesman said, declining to discuss individual cases.

The FSA had began reviewing the way banks assess their risks in 2007, asking a group of 12 banks to estimate the probability of losses for a pool of loans and bonds involving governments, banks and corporates across the globe.

The estimates feed directly into the "risk weighting" the banks assign to their loan books. The risk weighting is a key statistic for a bank, since the capital ratios demanded by regulators are capital divided by risk-weighted assets.

RANGE OF ESTIMATES

The 2011 version of the survey showed a sharp acceleration in differences between banks, most dramatically in the area of government bonds.

In 2011, the most conservative bank in the group saw a 3.66 percentage point chance of default across a hypothetical government bond portfolio, while the most aggressive bank saw a probability of default of just 0.515 points.

That means the range of estimates was 3.15 points, against a range of 0.025 in 2009.

The FSA noted that the largest differences were for bond holdings in Greece, with "significant variation" also present in estimates for Argentina, Iran, Bangladesh, Ethiopia, Libya and Venezuela.

Britain's major banks include Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds. The number of large players in the sector has shrunk since the financial crisis blew up in 2008.

British banks' view of exposures to banks in other countries also diverged sharply post 2009, with the range of estimates ballooning to 0.619 percentage points in 2011 from 0.056 percentage points two years earlier.

"The largest differences in firms' probability of default estimates were for banks domiciled in Greece, Spain and the Republic of Ireland," the FSA noted in its report on the 2011 Hypothetical Portfolio Exercise.

Banks adopted a more uniform approach to risk on corporate loans, with 2011's range of 0.171 percentage points coming in just marginally above 2009's 0.157 percentage points.