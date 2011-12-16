LONDON Dec 16 Britain's banks reduced in the third quarter their exposure to France, Italy and Spain which are embroiled in the euro zone crisis, data from the Bank of England showed on Friday.

The fall in claims on France by $29.3 billion to $276 billion reflected a decline in exposure to the country's public sector, which includes sovereign debt, the central bank said. It was the largest decrease in exposure in the third quarter.

The statistics on foreign claims include, among other categories, loans and advances, commercial bills, certificates of deposit and government and corporate bonds.

British banks also cut their exposure to Italy by $12.5 billion and to Spain by $7.8 billion.

Together with Greece, Italy and Spain have been at the core of the euro crisis, while France has come under pressure after rating agency Standard & Poor's warned that its top-credit rating could be cut.

The BoE data also showed that British banks and building societies increased their exposure to Germany by $40.3 billion. Foreign claims on the Netherlands, the United States, Sweden and Japan also rose.

Overall, Britain's financial institutions cut their foreign claims by $62.4 billion to $4.125 trillion, as a decrease in exposure to developing countries and offshore centres outweighed an overall rise in claims on developed countries.

Exposure to France remains the third largest for Britain's banks, with a share of 6.7 percent of the total. Claims on the United States account for 27.5 percent and those on Hong Kong for 6.8 percent, the data showed.

To see data click on: here#tables</A1 > (Reporting by Sven Egenter)