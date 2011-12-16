LONDON Dec 16 Britain's banks reduced in
the third quarter their exposure to France, Italy and Spain
which are embroiled in the euro zone crisis, data from the Bank
of England showed on Friday.
The fall in claims on France by $29.3 billion to $276
billion reflected a decline in exposure to the country's public
sector, which includes sovereign debt, the central bank said. It
was the largest decrease in exposure in the third quarter.
The statistics on foreign claims include, among other
categories, loans and advances, commercial bills, certificates
of deposit and government and corporate bonds.
British banks also cut their exposure to Italy by $12.5
billion and to Spain by $7.8 billion.
Together with Greece, Italy and Spain have been at the core
of the euro crisis, while France has come under pressure after
rating agency Standard & Poor's warned that its top-credit
rating could be cut.
The BoE data also showed that British banks and building
societies increased their exposure to Germany by $40.3 billion.
Foreign claims on the Netherlands, the United States, Sweden and
Japan also rose.
Overall, Britain's financial institutions cut their foreign
claims by $62.4 billion to $4.125 trillion, as a decrease in
exposure to developing countries and offshore centres outweighed
an overall rise in claims on developed countries.
Exposure to France remains the third largest for Britain's
banks, with a share of 6.7 percent of the total. Claims on the
United States account for 27.5 percent and those on Hong Kong
for 6.8 percent, the data showed.
To see data click on: here#tables</A1
>
(Reporting by Sven Egenter)