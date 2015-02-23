LONDON Feb 23 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority said on Monday it has scaled back plans for making
non-executive board members at banks directly accountable for
their decisions.
The FCA said that following its public consultation last
year on Britain's new Senior Persons Regime to make bankers more
accountable, it has decided that only non-executive directors
"responsible for key business areas and board committees" should
come under the net.
"The revised regime reflects the fundamental difference in
the role played by standard non-executive directors in
comparison to other board directors, who have specific
responsibilities," the watchdog said in a statement.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)