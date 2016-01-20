LONDON Jan 20 Britain's Financial Conduct Authority has not felt any pressure from the government to soften its approach to regulating banks, the watchdog's chairman said on Wednesday.

"The simple answer is no," FCA Chairman John Griffith-Jones told a panel of British lawmakers who asked if the finance ministry was leaning on the watchdog.

The FCA's decision to ditch a review into culture at banks has raised concerns among members of the Treasury Select Committee who questioned Griffith-Jones and the watchdog's acting chief executive, Tracey McDermott, on Wednesday.

The tone of exchanges between the lawmakers and the FCA was often testy, with the committee chairman, Conservative lawmaker Andrew Tyrie, saying Griffith-Jones was being "disingenuous" in his account of how news of the review decision had emerged.

McDermott said ditching the broad review in favour of bank-by-bank checks did not signal a shift in the watchdog's approach to supervising banks.

British finance minister George Osborne last year ousted FCA chief executive Martin Wheatley and called for a new settlement with lenders.

Griffith-Jones said Osborne's decision not to renew Wheatley's contract had been a surprise and hurt morale at the FCA, and that the three-year term for appointees was too short. (Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by David Milliken)