LONDON, April 19 British finance minister George Osborne said he would give parliament veto powers over future appointments to run the country's Financial Conduct Authority, which has sweeping powers over its financial services industry.

Osborne also said chief executives of the FCA would be subject to a fixed, renewable, five-year term although this would only apply for the successor of Andrew Bailey, who was named as the regulator's new CEO by Osborne earlier this year.

Osborne made the comments in a letter sent to the head of a committee in Britain's parliament which considers monetary and financial policy.