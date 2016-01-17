LONDON Jan 17 Small and medium-sized British
companies are increasingly looking outside banks for foreign
exchange in search of better rates and services, a survey showed
on Sunday.
Research company East & Partners' survey of more than 2,200
UK firms with annual revenues of up to 100 million pounds ($143
million) showed roughly 10 percent use at least one of the
dozens of brokerages specialising in payments in and out of
foreign currencies.
It listed the top six brokers in the space by market share
as Western Union, Monex, CMC, American Express, Alpari and
UKForex.
More than 8 percent of those that trade in the more
sophisticated currency options market also use brokers instead
of banks, the survey showed.
By offering companies currency at much tighter "spreads"
between buy and sell prices than the rates banks give each other
and their biggest clients, the brokers have been instrumental in
making forex trading as a whole more competitive.
The biggest brokers say they have grown strongly by watching
over the currency needs of company managers too busy to notice
that, say, the dollar has hit levels where they would like, or
need, to buy or sell.
That has made millions for a generation of forex
entrepreneurs but has also begun to draw a response from banks.
A number have tightened the spreads offered on ordinary
corporate transfers and some, such as German lender Deutsche
Bank, have invested in new client service centres in
cheaper locations outside London to help address the challenge.
The survey showed Barclays, HSBC and
Lloyds all still enjoy double-digit percentage shares
of the spot trading market, at respectively 14.7 percent, 13.6
percent and 10.8 percent. Citi and Deutsche dominate on
options with 11.9 and 11.1 percent respective shares.
"While high street banks continue to perform strongly, there
are clear examples of other FX providers gaining market share,
particularly in the Micro and SME segments," said Graham Buck,
senior analyst at East & Partners.
"Newer market entrants that differentiate their offerings by
service quality or value for money can capitalise on any
complacency from their more established competitors and gain
ground across market, mind and wallet share," he said.
($1 = 0.6987 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Mark Potter)