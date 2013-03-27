LONDON, March 27 The Bank of England said on
Wednesday that its recommendations for Britain's banks to plug a
25 billion-pound capital shortfall by December won't call on
further taxpayer funds.
"The meeting of these recommendations does not require
additional public funds. Banks can meet the recommendations in
other ways such as through restructuring," Mervyn King said in a
statement.
BoE Deputy Governor Andrew Bailey, who also heads Britain's
new Prudential Regulation Authority, said around half of the
shortfall was covered in plans the banks have already drawn up.
"We are not saying that those plans are absolutely baked in,
and have been given a seal of approval. They will be scrutinised
by the PRA. But if you add the numbers up that is where you get
to," Bailey said.
King dismissed criticism that fresh pressure on banks to
raise capital will hinder lending to the sluggish economy.
"Far from reducing lending, today's recommendations will
support lending and promote growth. A weak banking system does
not expand lending," King said.
"The better capitalised banks are the ones expanding
lending, and it is the weaker capitalised banks that are
contracting lending," King added.