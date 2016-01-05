LONDON Jan 5 A senior British lawmaker, Andrew
Tyrie, said on Tuesday he would ask the head of HSBC
and regulators to explain repeated technical failures at
Europe's biggest bank, after customers were unable to access
online banking services.
HSBC has apologised for the latest faults, which are in
their second day, and said customers would not lose out, but has
offered no explanation of the underlying cause.
Tyrie, who heads a parliament committee which regularly
calls bank executives and Bank of England officials to testify,
said he wanted answers, adding that the frequency of technical
failures across the financial services sector was "concerning".
"I will be asking the Chief Executive of HSBC, and the
regulators, for an explanation of these failures," he said in a
statement.
