(Repeats story from Sunday)
* UK tax rise will cost pair $2 bln/yr and may rise again
* Investors say hard analysis needed on whether to move
* Bosses assessing viability of a move -sources
* Banks have other priorities before HQ decision -analysts
By Steve Slater and Sinead Cruise
LONDON, April 19 HSBC and Standard
Chartered are looking at the viability of quitting
London for a new home in Asia because a big jump in a tax on UK
banks makes staying in Britain increasingly painful.
Several investors told Reuters they want the two banks to do
a thorough analysis on whether it makes sense to move after
Britain raised the bank tax by a third last month.
Some are expected to quiz bosses on it at shareholder
meetings, including at an investor gathering in Hong Kong on
Monday.
"There is a very clear risk that HSBC and StanChart reach a
pain threshold where they think it is no longer worth staying in
the UK," said Richard Buxton, head of equities at Old Mutual
Global Investors, which owns HSBC shares and who said the bank
was reflecting on a move.
The tax has increased eight times since being introduced in
2010 to ensure banks make a "fair contribution" after the
financial crisis. The latest rise was seen as a popular move
ahead of Britain's May 7 election.
Aberdeen Asset Management, the second biggest shareholder in
Standard Chartered, with an aggregate 9.4 percent stake, said
the bank should consider the option.
Senior management are already assessing the situation,
people familiar with the matter said. Four years ago, HSBC said
it would review its domicile in 2015, although the bank declined
to comment if or when any review might occur.
"It's a live conversation internally because it's an issue
being raised by investors and sell-side analysts," said a person
close to one of the banks, who asked not to be named as the
discussions are private.
The banks, who make most of their profits in Asia, face a
combined $2 billion bill this year under the annual UK bank tax,
up from $1.5 billion last year and almost double what they paid
in 2013.
The opposition Labour Party plans to increase it by 800
million pounds to 4.5 billion pounds ($6.8 billion) a year for
the banking industry as a whole, if it wins power, to pay for
childcare for three and four year olds. Labour is neck and neck
with Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives in polls.
Another hefty rise could be the final catalyst and force
banks to move, Bernstein analyst Chirantan Barua said.
HSBC, which has described the levy as a tax on staying in
London, faces a bill of $1.5 billion this year, about 7 percent
of expected profits. Standard Chartered is set to pay $500
million, or about 9 percent of earnings.
"TOO MANY MOVING PARTS"
HSBC says it has two "home" markets, Britain and Hong Kong.
It moved from Hong Kong to London in 1993 when it bought Midland
Bank and its most likely move would be back to its former home,
one of the few places that could handle its $2.6 trillion
balance sheet.
The bank began life in Hong Kong 150 years ago, with roots
as a financier of trade between Europe and Asia. It issues most
of the territory's bank notes and has made $24 billion in
profits there over the last three years, compared to a $4
billion loss in Britain over the same period.
London has been home to Standard Chartered since it was
formed in 1969 and its most likely new home would be Singapore,
from where most of its businesses are already run.
Analysts said the cost of moving could be between $1.5
billion and $2.5 billion per bank.
HSBC told UK lawmakers in February, before the levy
increase, the best location was still Britain. It had postponed
a review in 2011 because Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said
there were too many moving parts to make a rational decision.
Industry sources said that could still be the case for both
banks. They are trying to improve profitability, cut costs, sell
businesses, deal with old misconduct issues and simplify.
Standard Chartered also gets a new CEO next month, Bill Winters,
who may want to raise capital.
"On a 10 or 15 year view, I'd be surprised if both of them
are still here. But I don't think it's an issue for the
short-term, they have bigger priorities," John-Paul Crutchley,
UBS banking analyst, said.
Yet it could be worth it. JPMorgan analyst Raul Sinha
estimated the higher UK bank levy will cut Standard Chartered's
earnings by 13 percent in 2017, while a move away from Britain
could lift its return on tangible equity, a key profitability
measure, by 1.6 percentage points to 12.7 percent.
Britain is also forcing banks to separate domestic retail
operations by 2019, so if HSBC is serious about moving, it could
spin off its UK business at the same time, analysts said.
But the complexity of all the issues in the mix make a
decision difficult. These include Europe's pay rules for staff,
the risk of losing staff, how capital and leverage rules in
places like Singapore compare, access to capital, political
stability, credit ratings and the risk of regulatory change in
any new jurisdiction.
Britain's strongest card is London itself, which has always
ranked alongside New York as the most attractive global
financial hub, in the Z/Yen Global Financial Centres index.
Banks, accused of sabre-rattling with threats to quit
before, are also wary of stepping into a political minefield.
"StanChart and HSBC might well be firing warning shots on
their possible relocation to ... tell politicians they won't be
bullied," said Paul Mumford, senior investment manager at
Cavendish Asset Management, which owns stock in both banks.
"But I think unless these firms start feeling that some
politicians are in tune with what they offer the UK, then we
might see genuine action ... the threat is there," he said.
($1 = 0.6653 pounds)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)