LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's Business Secretary Vince Cable said on Monday the benefits of reforming the banking sector outweighed the predicted hit to banks' profits.

"The benefits of these reforms far exceed the cost to the banks," he said in a clip shown on BBC television.

"Of course, the banks have got very lavish payments and dividends and that is how they could make economies."

The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) outlined reforms on Monday which would require banks to insulate their retail lending activities and store up billions in extra capital at an annual cost of up to 7 billion pounds.

There was speculation that the Liberal Democrats, junior partner in a Conservative-led coalition government, would want more stringent, quicker changes at banks.