LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's Business Secretary
Vince Cable said on Monday the benefits of reforming the banking
sector outweighed the predicted hit to banks' profits.
"The benefits of these reforms far exceed the cost to the
banks," he said in a clip shown on BBC television.
"Of course, the banks have got very lavish payments and
dividends and that is how they could make economies."
The Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) outlined reforms
on Monday which would require banks to insulate their retail
lending activities and store up billions in extra capital at an
annual cost of up to 7 billion pounds.
There was speculation that the Liberal Democrats, junior
partner in a Conservative-led coalition government, would want
more stringent, quicker changes at banks.
(Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)