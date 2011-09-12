(Repeats to additional Reuters codes)

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's Independent Commission on Banking published its final report on Monday, recommending lenders should shield their retail operations from riskier investment bank units with a cushion of extra capital.

The aim is to avoid taxpayers having to bail out banks again in any future financial crisis. UK Finance Minister George Osborne said parliament would legislate immediately but implementation will be phased in.

In general the new requirements will be tougher than new global capital rules.

HOW WILL THE RINGFENCE WORK?

The report stops short of a full "Glass-Steagall" type separation of retail banking and riskier investment banking operations, as introduced by the United States after the Great Depression and repealed in the 1990s.

Instead it recommends a bank's retail arm, which is defined as including customer deposits and small business loans, should become a standalone subsidiary that is "legally, economically and operationally" separate, with its own "distinct governance arrangements" and culture.

Activities such as derivatives trading, buying shares and other "trading book" activities must be outside this ring fence, though basic banking services to big national companies can be included.

The idea is that riskier activities can be allowed to go under without jeopardising customer's accounts.

ICB estimates that a sixth to a third of Britain's aggregate bank balance sheet of 6 trillion pounds will fall inside the ringfence.

A ringfenced subsidiary would have its own capital, liquidity and funding requirements, along with curbs on "large exposures" or dealings with other banks. It should report as if it were an independently listed company with its own board.

HOW MUCH EXTRA CAPITAL?

A ringfenced retail arm should have capital of at least 10 percent of risk-weighted assets in the form of top quality equity such as shares or retained earnings, seen as best able to absorb losses quickly.

All banks that have a retail ring fence should have a leverage ratio -- effectively a curb on debt extension -- of 4.06 percent. This is tougher than the 3 percent level globally agreed.

Supervisors must have powers to impose losses on "bail in" bonds -- assets that can be converted to equity to shore up capital buffers in times of stress. Also insured depositors would rank ahead of all other unsecured creditors in insolvency.

Large ringfenced banks -- that is, the UK's Big Four of HSBC , Lloyds , RBS and Barclays and all globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs) which are headquartered in Britain and face the maximum global capital surcharge of 2.5 percent, should have a total safety cushion of capital and bail-in bonds amounting to at least 17 percent of risk-weighted assets.

Supervisors will require banks to hold a further 3 percent -- to a total of 20 percent -- of capital or bail-in bonds if they believe the bank cannot be wound up without taxpayer money.

The ICB estimates the ringfence will cost banks between 4 billion pounds and 7 billion a year. Most UK banks have core capital levels of about 10 percent already.

WILL THIS HAPPEN NOW?

Banks should be encouraged to implement any operational changes as soon as possible, with completion by the start of 2019 at the latest, in line with the introduction of global new bank capital rules known as Basel III.

WHAT ABOUT COMPETITION?

HSBC, Lloyds, RBS and Barlcays account for 77 percent of personal accounts and 85 percent of small- and medium-sized business lending.

The divestment of more than 600 branches of Lloyds, an EU requirement due to state money being pumped into the bank during the financial crisis, should be done in a way that leads to the emergence of a strong challenger to the Big Four.

The report also recommends early introducing of a redirection service to make it easier for smaller business and consumers to switch bank accounts within seven working days.

The pro-competition remit of the new Financial Conduct Authority, due in early 2013, should be reinforced, it said.

It noted it was too early to refer any banking markets to the Competition Commission to implement remedies, but this may be needed by 2015 if no effective challenger emerges or switching banks does not become easier. (Editing by David Holmes)