LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's banks should shield their retail operations from riskier investment banking units and boost capital levels to protect taxpayers from future crises, said the Independent Commission on Banking, in a move which could hit profits.

Britain set up the ICB last year to examine ways to ensure taxpayers do not bear the brunt of future banking crises.

The credit crisis resulted in Britain fully nationalising Northern Rock and part-nationalising Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds . The government now has stakes of 83 percent and 41 percent in RBS and Lloyds, respectively.

The ICB said its proposed reforms could result in a pre-tax cost of between 4 billion pounds ($6.4 billion) and 7 billion pounds for Britain's banks.

Britain's "Big Four" banks -- Barclays , HSBC , Lloyds and RBS -- have fought hard against excessively tough new regulation and were expected to continue lobbying after the ICB's report is out. ($1 = 0.629 pound) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)