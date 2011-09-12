LONDON, Sept 12 Britain's banks should shield
their retail operations from riskier investment banking units
and boost capital levels to protect taxpayers from future
crises, said the Independent Commission on Banking, in a move
which could hit profits.
Britain set up the ICB last year to examine ways to ensure
taxpayers do not bear the brunt of future banking crises.
The credit crisis resulted in Britain fully nationalising
Northern Rock and part-nationalising Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds . The government now has stakes of 83
percent and 41 percent in RBS and Lloyds, respectively.
The ICB said its proposed reforms could result in a pre-tax
cost of between 4 billion pounds ($6.4 billion) and 7 billion
pounds for Britain's banks.
Britain's "Big Four" banks -- Barclays , HSBC
, Lloyds and RBS -- have fought hard against
excessively tough new regulation and were expected to continue
lobbying after the ICB's report is out.
($1 = 0.629 pound)
