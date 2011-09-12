LONDON, Sept 12 Proposed reforms to Britain's banking system will be introduced slowly enough to avoid undermining the economy, Independent Commission on Banking Chairman John Vickers said on Monday.

Reforms to shield retail operations from banks' riskier investment banking units should be completed by 2019, the report recommended.

"We do have a fragile economic recovery at the moment and I think a time-scale like that puts to rest any fears about how these reforms might interfere with the process of economic recovery," Vickers told BBC Radio 4.

"In fact, on the contrary, these ring-fenced retail banks we believe will provide a much more stable, secure basis for supply of credit to households, firms in the UK economy," he added.

Vickers said he did not expect UK retail banks to "up sticks" and leave the country as a result of the proposals.

