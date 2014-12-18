LONDON Dec 18 Britain's finance ministry said on Thursday it had recovered a further 1.36 billion pounds ($2.13 billion) that it had to pay out to British depositors when Icelandic bank Landsbanki went bust in October 2008.

Britain's depositor guarantee scheme paid 4.5 billion pounds to savers who had put money into high-interest accounts operated by Icesave, Landsbanki's British branch.

The ministry said it had now recovered 85 percent of the money owed by Landsbanki's estate, and expected to receive the full amount by 2017.

Icesave's failure at the height of the financial crisis led to tensions between Britain and Iceland, after Britain used anti-terrorism legislation to try to recover the money. ($1 = 0.6395 pounds) (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)