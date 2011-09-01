By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Sept 1 Britain's top banks have
begun preparing for a major shake-up ahead of a government
decision, sources with knowledge of the matter said, in an
attempt to reassure investors that they can handle expected
changes to the way they operate.
The "Big Four" banks - Barclays , HSBC
and part-nationalised lenders Lloyds and
Royal Bank of Scotland - have stepped up lobbying
against excessive new regulation in the run-up to The
Independent Commission on Banking's (ICB) final report on Sept.
12.
But analysts say banks have accepted that moves to make them
ring-fence retail operations from riskier investment banking
activities and hold more capital appear inevitable -- even if
the government does not implement the ICB's expected
recommendations for several years.
"Typically what will happen is that banks will work out what
timeline they need to hit to appease investor and market
confidence, and so they may well implement a plan ahead of an
official schedule," said Ajay Rawal, senior director Alvarez &
Marsal, which specialises in bank restructurings.
The banks have begun preparing for how to deal with
ring-fencing their main retail operations rather than hope for
the government to delay the reforms, sources told Reuters.
"Work is already under way, based on what we know and what
we expect. The banks have already started preparation for what
is required," a source at one of Britain's top four banks said
on Thursday.
Another source at a second top-four British bank said
companies had been analysing various scenarios after the
government-appointed ICB first suggested the ring-fencing option
in April.
"There is not much you can do until we know for sure what is
contained in the ring-fence but clearly people have thought of
how it may work and what it may look like," said the source.
Brokerage Seymour Pierce estimates that Barclays and RBS
would be hit the hardest by a ring-fencing model, partly because
of their large investment banking operations, adding that the
industry could not escape from an eventual restructuring.
"The banking system has been on life support and opiates
since 2007. There must come a time for the patient to undergo
surgery and physiotherapy, in our view," it added.
The ICB is expected to back proposals made in an interim
report, when it said UK banks should ring-fence their retail
operations from riskier investment banking activities to protect
taxpayers from future financial crises.
However, the precise details of how this would work and the
time frame given to banks to implement it remain unknown and a
topic for political wrangling in Britain.
Shares in Britain's beaten-down bank stocks rose sharply on
Thursday on hopes that major new reforms may be delayed. RBS,
Barclays and Lloyds all rose by between 5 and 7 percent. The
sector has fallen by some 20 percent this year.
UK BANK REFORMS MAY TAKE YEARS TO IMPLEMENT
Britain set up the ICB after its banks got badly burnt
during the 2007-2008 credit crisis.
The government had to fully nationalise Northern Rock and
ended up with stakes of 83 percent in RBS and 41 percent in
Lloyds after having to rescue RBS and Lloyds with billions of
pounds of taxpayers' money.
After the final ICB report is issued, it will be up to the
government -- through a Cabinet committee on banking chaired by
finance minister George Osborne -- to choose what to implement
into law, probably starting later this year or early in 2012.
Banks could have years to bring in the reforms, perhaps
until 2019 for full implementation, after recent financial
market turmoil and a deepening euro zone debt crisis raised
fears about the impact of quicker change.
The ICB is also expected to ask banks to hold more capital
by targeting a core Tier 1 capital ratio of 10 percent for top
UK lenders, and Britain would not want this to be out of sync
with the 2013 introduction of tougher global bank capital and
liquidity standards, known as Basel III.
British media reports this week said reforms had stalled in
the wake of the banks' intense lobbying campaign, and that any
major new reforms may not be implemented until after the planned
2015 general election.
