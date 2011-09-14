LONDON, Sept 14 An influential member of the body probing the British banking sector has urged the government to axe the annual 2.5 billion pound balance sheet levy, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Bill Winters, part of the five-member Independent Commission on Banking (ICB), said any concerns that the recommendations would make British banks uncompetitive against foreign owned rivals could be softened by tax cuts.

"It is absolutely within the power of the UK government to do other things to make Britain a more attractive place to do business for international and domestic banks," Winters was quoted as saying in the article.

"There are a [number] of tax policies -- bonus taxes, balance sheet levies -- that came into place after the financial crisis."

"To the extent we believe that we've succeeded in putting a structure in place that removes the subsidy from the taxpayer, it is time to roll back some of those other policies - and roll them back in a way that makes Britain a more attractive place for new investment," he said. (Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Richard Chang)