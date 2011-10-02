LONDON Oct 3 Business volumes in Britain's large financial sector rose at the slowest pace in more than a year in the three months to September and sentiment worsened for the first time since March 2009, a survey showed on Monday.

Growth in the sector will slacken further in the next quarter and firms expect no increase in profitability for the first time in two years, according to the poll by the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) and accountants PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

"The swing in sentiment ... is clearly related to short-term factors and in particular the degree of uncertainty in financial markets at this stage," Ian McCafferty, CBI Chief Economic Adviser, told reporters.

Partly as a result, financial firms are likely to reduce their headcount in Britain by some 8,000 in the next three months after a rise of around 1,000 in the third quarter, he added.

That compares to the roughly 900,000 people employed in Britain by the sector, which accounts for approximately 10 percent of the country's national output.

Respondents from 84 banks, insurers, stockbrokers, fund managers and other firms took part in the survey between Aug. 23 and Sept. 8.

That was before the Independent Commission on Banking proposed some of the world's toughest regulations for Britain's banks, requiring them to insulate their retail lending activities and store up billions in extra capital.

However, there was nothing "entirely unexpected" in the proposals which could also have been more drastic, said Andrew Gray, UK banking leader at PwC.

"The overall confidence (among firms) is much more aligned to the economic confidence than any other factor." (Reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by Ron Askew)