(Recasts, writes through, adds comments from execs)

By Steve Slater

LONDON Oct 11 British bank bosses warned they could leave London or reduce business or investment here if planned regulatory reforms prove too harsh on the industry.

The bosses of Britain's top five banks told UK lawmakers on Tuesday that proposals by the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) to separate domestic retail banking operations were "a done deal", but how costly the plan would be would depend on the fine details.

"It clearly poses a structural and a cost issue for banks' headquarters ... and therefore it will certainly have an impact on the considerations as to the relative benefits of that structure," said Douglas Flint, chairman of HSBC , in reference to both the ICB proposals and a tax on bank balance sheets.

HSBC is this year considering the location of its headquarters, as part of a review which takes place every three years. Past reviews have chosen London.

"Certainly the economic consequences are issues that shareholders routinely ask us to evaluate," Flint said.

He said aside from the choice of headquarters, onerous UK regulations could affect where business is done.

"There are disparities and there's not a level playing field in all areas, and depending on how things play through one could easily see certain activities being downsized, upsized, done from different locations and so on," he said.

The head of the UK arm of Santander , the Spanish bank which has invested 15 billion pounds ($23.4 billion) in Britain including via the acquisition of mortgage lender Abbey, warned investment could suffer if regulations hurt profitability.

INCREDIBLY IMPORTANT

"Clearly the returns we are going to be giving (to the Spanish parent) in the next couple of years are going to be very significantly lower than they were before," Santander UK boss Ana Botin said.

"So it's important how the specifics of this (ICB) report turn out, as that will reflect on our investment. It's incredibly important to us ... the specifics and the implementation."

Bob Diamond, chief executive of Barclays , said he had no plans to change the bank's HQ, but regulatory costs were an issue shareholders told him to consider.

"Having an eye on the competitiveness of London during the implementation phase is critically important," he said.

The ICB in July said banks must insulate their retail lending activities and store up billions in extra capital to reduce the threat that taxpayers will be called on for any future bailout.

The ICB estimated the reforms -- which still need to pass through into legislation -- could cost banks between 4 billion pounds and 7 billion a year. It downplayed the threat and impact of any banks leaving London.

Implementing the plan will be complex and take time, with potentially millions of customers affected, the bankers said.

The executives were appearing before the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee, part of the upper chamber of the UK parliament. The House of Lords is independent from the House of Commons, with members appointed rather than elected, and it scrutinises legislation and work conducted by MPs. ($1 = 0.640 British Pounds) (Additional reporting by Sarah White; Editing by David Holmes)