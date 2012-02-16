(Adds details, background)
* OFT: UK bank sector may need new Competition Commission
probe
* OFT already probing UK banks personal current account
market
* Tough for challenger banks to make in-roads - OFT's
Fingleton
* Banks must make it easier to switch accounts -OFT's
Fingleton
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 16 Britain's banking industry,
dominated by four big players, may need another investigation by
the country's anti-trust regulator due to lack of progress in
opening up the sector to competition, Britain's main consumer
watchdog said on Thursday.
John Fingleton, who heads the Office of Fair Trading (OFT),
backed calls made last year by another government-appointed body
which also said a Competition Commission probe might be
necessary in three years time.
Fingleton said more than 10 years after British businessman
Donald Cruickshank first looked at competition in the industry,
the banking sector remained uncompetitive.
"A step change is needed in the banking sector. Going
forward, we need to see evidence which demonstrates that the
market dynamics of entry and switching are sufficient to drive
stronger customer-focused competition," Fingleton said.
"Without this, the obvious question is whether the
concentrated market structure of UK banking is the problem. And
one way to consider this question is a reference to the
Competition Commission (CC)," he added in a speech.
Britain's banking industry is dominated by the "Big Four" of
Barclays, HSBC , and
part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and
Lloyds. Lloyds is the country's biggest retail bank.
British authorities have repeatedly probed the dominance of
those four banks, as highlighted by a report which Cruickshank
provided for the government in 2000.
However, the 2008 credit crisis reinforced the dominance of
the "Big Four", as banks such as Bradford & Bingley and Alliance
& Leicester fell by the wayside while Lloyds ended up buying
HBOS in a deal brokered by the Labour government of the time.
The OFT will review the personal current accounts (PCA)
market - currently dominated by Lloyds - in the second half of
this year.
HARD FOR NEW BANKS TO MAKE IN-ROADS
Britain's Conservative/Liberal Democrat coalition government
has already undertaken steps to reform the industry in the wake
of the credit crisis, which saw Britain end up with an 83
percent stake in RBS and 40 percent in Lloyds after bailing out
both banks to the tune of 66 billion pounds ($104 billion).
The government set up the Independent Commission on Banking
(ICB) which last year recommended ring-fencing banks' retail
operations from their riskier investment banking divisions.
The ICB also said the sector lacked competition, and both
ICB head John Vickers and the OFT's Fingleton said banks had to
make it easier for customers to change and switch over accounts
from one bank to another.
Some new companies have entered the fray since the 2008
credit crisis, such as Metro Bank which launched in 2010 as
Britain's first new high-street lender in more than 100 years.
Virgin Money has also strengthened its position by acquiring
Northern Rock earlier this year, while the Co-Operative Group is
in talks to buy some 600 Lloyds retail bank branches.
However, supermarket retailer Tesco's decision to
delay its current account service highlights the problems that
challenger banks face.
"As already highlighted, these new competitors face real
challenges to being successful. The biggest barrier to entry and
expansion is likely consumer inertia, particularly in the
crucial current account market," said Fingleton.
($1 = 0.6372 British pounds)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Mark Potter)