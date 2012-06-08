By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 8
LONDON, June 8 Britain must spell out more
clearly how much capital banks must hold otherwise it will be
hard for them to help the economy and foreign lenders may pull
out, a top representative of the financial services industry
said.
The City of London, home to a large chunk of the sector,
hosts its annual dinner for bankers on Thursday where it hopes
UK finance minister George Osborne will signal a more
accommodating tone on regulation.
Osborne is due to outline how the government will implement
the Vickers report on requiring the retail arms of banks to hold
extra capital by 2019.
"The proposal to ring fence retail banking could well cause
some foreign banks with small retail operations to withdraw from
this part of the market," Mark Boleat, chairman of the City of
London's policy committee, told a media briefing.
"While individually the effect would be small, collectively
it could be quite serious."
City of London officials are lobbying regulators, in
particular the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee
(FPC), to state clearly what the tougher capital levels for
banks should be and what this means for the economy.
In some respects they are pushing at an open door.
The FPC is split over whether banks have now built up high
enough capital and liquidity buffers so that regulators can ease
pressure on lenders to keep accumulating capital.
At its March meeting it ratcheted up pressure on lenders to
reinforce capital buffers but did not set precise levels or
deadlines.
The FPC meets again later this month and one of its members,
chief banking supervisor Andrew Bailey, has signalled some
easing in regulatory pressure may be needed after Britain's
economy tipped back into recession.
Bailey said last month there was a need not to create more
uncertainty by asking banks to raise capital without conveying a
clear sense of the pace and end point to avoid unnecessary
uncertainty.
Britain has forced its banks, many of which needed taxpayer
help during the 2007-09 financial crisis, to hold core capital
equivalent to 10 percent or more of risk-weighted assets, well
above global new rules that do not come into force until next
year.
The UK was also the first to require banks to build up
liquidity buffers, something that will not be introduced
globally until around 2015.
(Editing by David Cowell)