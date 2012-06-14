LONDON, June 14 Britain should have imposed
stricter rules on banks' funding requirements, the head of the
Independent Commission on Banking said on Thursday after the
government outlined more detail on plans to reform its banks.
John Vickers, the Oxford University academic who headed a 15
month review into Britain's banks, said international events
underlined the need for fundamental reform.
"The White Paper proposals are far-reaching, but on some
points - such as limits on the leverage of big banks -- we
believe they should go further," he said.
The government said banks should hold a minimum 3 percent
binding leverage ratio, in line with Basel III but below the
4.06 percent recommended by Vickers.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham)