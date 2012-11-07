* Haldane wants clearer "ring fence" for banks
* Haldane says time for banks to invest in IT, payments
* Bailey says traditional bank business model is dead
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 7 Banks need a new business model
and the threat of forced separation of investment and retail
banking should be put into law to help curb risky behaviour, UK
regulators said on Wednesday.
Andrew Haldane, director of financial stability at the Bank
of England, told a panel of lawmakers that Britain's Vickers
plan to impose extra capital on the deposit-taking arms of banks
by 2019 to make them safer, may not be enough to protect the
taxpayer.
UK regulators have become among the most hardline in the
world after taxpayers had to rescue many lenders in the crisis.
The lawmakers will scrutinise a measure to put Vickers'
proposal into law and Haldane urged them to consider inserting a
"backstop" so that if the "ring fence" leaked or was hard to
police, regulators could forcibly split up the banks into retail
and investment units.
"That could be a clever way of ensuring Vickers is
implemented faithfully and achieves what it is meant to
achieve," Haldane said.
The ring-fence will comprise deposits and overdrafts,
leaving flexibility on other products, but Haldane said this
"grey area" created perilous risks for regulators.
"There is a case for moving the ring-fence outwards to
mandate a broader set of activities that lie within," he said.
Small business loans, trade finance and mortgages should be
inside the ring-fenced arm which should have its own governance,
risk management, balance sheeet, treasury operations and even
human resources to ensure the right culture, he said.
Andrew Bailey, Britain's top banking supervisor, said in a
speech released on Wednesday that banks will have to ditch their
reliance on the traditional profitabilty benchmark.
"The high return on equity with low cost of equity business
model is dead," Bailey said.
Heavy regulation, falling trading volumes and weak economy
means that for many banks the cost of capital is now higher than
their return on equity, unsustainable over the longer term.
NO SCHIZOPHRENIA
The Bank of England's new prudential regulation authority
(PRA), likely to be headed by Bailey, becomes Britain's main
banking supervisor from April.
The PRA will aim to move away from the "box ticking"
approach of the past and be more judgement led in its approach
which Haldane likened to a swat team pursuing "random sampling".
The UK government wants the PRA to have competition as well
as a financial stability remit.
The lawmakers, members of a commission on improving
standards in banking that will propose legislation, also want to
end the stranglehold of Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds
and RBS who collectively hold 80 percent of
high street bank accounts.
But Haldane said regulators would end up being "structurally
schizophrenic" riding two horses if they had two objectives.
He also said substantial investments by banks in upgrading
the payments system were needed.
Many top banks were also unable to "simply add up the
numbers" and calculate risks across the group, he added.
The risk-based Basel rules forcing banks to hold more
capital from January were also built on the "shakiest
foundations".
It would be a thankless task of deciding how much capital
banks should hold against each asset, a game of "cat and mouse"
that no regulator can win, Haldane said.
But Bailey cautioned against ditching the risk-based
approach in favour of simpler indicators.
"Simplicity is not about one-club golf, and it is not about
abandoning risk-based regulation," Bailey said.