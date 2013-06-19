* Bankers could face criminal sanctions, lose pensions
* Government must consider range of strategies for
RBS-report
* Lawyers say recommendations will be tough to implement
* Government will respond by mid-July
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, June 19 Bankers who are reckless with
customers' or taxpayers' money could face criminal charges and
have bonuses and pensions clawed back, according to proposals
backed by Britain's prime minister on Wednesday.
Many Britons blame bankers' risk-taking for the 2008
financial crisis and subsequent economic slump and were furious
when the former boss of RBS left the bank with a pension
of almost 17 million pounds even after a state rescue.
He later agreed to a cut and was stripped of his knighthood
but it was one in a series of banking scandals that increased
pressure on Prime Minister David Cameron to get tougher on a
sector contributing billions of pounds to the British economy.
The parliamentary commission on banking standards he set up
last year after Barclays was fined for manipulating
interest rate benchmarks said on Wednesday the law should be
changed so that bankers found guilty of "reckless misconduct in
the management of a bank" could face jail.
The UK Treasury said the new rules could be in place before
the end of 2015 but lawyers said it would be hard to prove when
a banker had taken too much risk or simply made a mistake.
Asked in parliament whether he supported the report's
recommendations on criminal penalties and pay, Cameron said:
"Penalising, including criminal penalties ... bankers who behave
irresponsibly, I say yes."
Lawyers doubted that new laws would be effective.
"There is likely to be a considerable burden of proof -
merely miscalculating or being negligent in an assessment of
risk most likely won't be enough," said Michael Isaacs, head of
banking litigation at law firm Pinsent Masons.
The commission also recommended a new pay code to better
balance risk and reward, with bonuses deferred for up to ten
years with the aim of preventing bankers taking risks for short
term reward, one of the factors blamed for the crisis.
It also proposed that the UK financial regulator would be
granted a new power enabling it to cancel all bonuses and
pension rights not yet paid out to senior executives in the
event of their banks needing taxpayer support.
WATERED DOWN
Banking industry sources said banks were likely to accept
many of the proposals in principle, including the threat of
criminal sanctions, but will lobby for some to be watered down,
including the 10-year deferral on bonuses.
"The commission's conclusions contain many constructive
proposals to help fix the issues which have afflicted the
industry, most importantly in the emphasis on personal
responsibility and accountability," said HSBC Chairman
Douglas Flint.
The cross-party commission, which includes former British
finance minister Nigel Lawson and Justin Welby, head of the
Anglican church, recommended senior bankers are held personally
responsible and regulators granted greater powers.
Commission member Pat McFadden said it would be "pressing
the government very hard in the coming weeks" to make sure the
proposals are implemented. The government has set itself a four
week deadline to give a formal response.
"I think all of us who were engaged in this process over the
last year very much hope this is not a report which is going to
gather dust," he told Reuters.
The British Bankers Association, a lobby group, said it
would work with government and regulators to take forward
proposals from what it described as the "most significant report
into banking for a generation".
UNPOPULAR
Bankers are deeply unpopular in Britain where the economy
has narrowly avoided a triple-dip recession and is expected to
show tepid growth at best through next year.
"I think jail sentences would be suitable," Ben Stewart, a
34-year-old cabinet maker said in Whitechapel, not far from the
City of London, the traditional financial heartland.
"It's fraud a lot of what they've done. Even if it's not
legally fraud, I think by most people's moral compass, they'd
find it quite distasteful."
The commission recommended the industry adopt two new
registers for senior bankers and other employees to make sure
the most important responsibilities within banks were assigned
to specific individuals.
The 'Senior Persons Regime' would enable those responsible
for failures to be identified more easily and provide a stronger
basis for action to be taken against them, the report said.
The Financial Conduct Authority, the financial services
industry watchdog which took over regulation of banks in April,
said it was "learning from the regulatory mistakes of the past".
The commission also urged the government to immediately
consider a range of strategies for RBS, which is 81 percent
state-owned, including a possible break-up.
Some commission members, including Lawson, have advocated
hiving off RBS's toxic loans into a 'bad bank' leaving the
remaining 'good bank' better able to lend to British businesses
and households. But Finance Minister George Osborne said such a
move would be complicated, time consuming and costly.
The report said the government had interfered in the running
of RBS and Lloyds Banking Group, in which it holds a 39
percent stake, and said RBS was being held back by having the
government as its main shareholder.
The level of the government's influence over RBS has come
under scrutiny since Chief Executive Stephen Hester was ousted
last week with the Treasury's approval.
Osborne is set to lay out strategies for returning RBS and
Lloyds Banking Group to full private ownership in his
annual speech to financiers in the City of London on Wednesday.