By Huw Jones
| LONDON, June 20
LONDON, June 20 Britain's banks have plans to
raise 13.7 billion pounds to plug a collective capital shortfall
by the end of this year, the Prudential Regulation Authority
said on Thursday.
The PRA said the aggregate capital shortfall at UK banks at
the end of 2012 was 27.1 billion pounds, higher than the 25
billion initial estimate.
The PRA said RBS had a total shortfall of 13.6
billion pounds, Lloyds 8.6 billion pounds and Barclays
3 billion pounds at the end of 2012.
The Co-op had a shortfall of 1.5 billion pounds and
Nationwide 400 million pounds. There were no shortfalls at HSBC
and Standard Chartered.
The banks have already announced steps to plug the
shortfalls.
"A number of these intended actions will require regulatory
approval before being implemented," the PRA said in a statement.