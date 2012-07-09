* Opposition leader proposes 'British Investment Bank'
* Wants big banks to be forced to sell hundreds of branches
* Conservatives say Labour "jumping on bandwagon"
(Adds comments from Miliband, Balls, Conservatives)
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, July 9 Britain's opposition called on
Monday for the country's big five banks to be forced to sell
hundreds of branches to create at least two major competitors by
2015 and for regulators to make it easier for new retail banks
to emerge.
The proposal comes as Britain's politicians argue over how
best to respond to an interest rate rigging scandal that
reignited public anger towards banks which many people blame for
sinking the economy into recession.
"Let's break the dominance of the big five banks.
Let's turn five into at least seven so there is proper choice
for the consumer," Ed Miliband said in a speech at the
Co-operative Bank's headquarters in London.
"The quickest way to do that is to force existing banks to
sell off hundreds more branches to create the space needed for a
challenger to thrive."
For years, Britain's banking system has been dominated by a
handful of large lenders but many individuals and small
companies say they are unable to access credit.
New entrants have already begun to emerge in the wake of the
2008 financial crisis, looking to fill the gap as the big banks
focus on shrinking their balance sheets and building up capital
reserves to meet new regulations.
However, barriers to entry are seen as prohibitive and new
challengers must meet stringent criteria to convince regulators
they have the required capital, IT infrastructure and management
expertise.
Labour's finance spokesman Ed Balls wants regulators to be
more open to new entrants into retail banking and to make it
easier for existing "challenger banks" to grow more quickly.
"Regulators, and this includes the Treasury, have got to
decide that they positively want to embrace and support new
entrants," Balls told reporters after the speech.
"That doesn't mean you have to be slipshod. It's an issue
about the regulatory mindset and a move away from the idea that,
unless you've been doing it for 40 years, you can't know what
you're doing," he said.
BANK BANDWAGON
The government accused Labour of "jumping on the bandwagon".
"Ed Miliband and Ed Balls had 13 years to reform the banks
when they were at Gordon Brown's side, but failed," said
Conservative member of parliament Matthew Hancock.
"They even failed to implement their own banking competition
review when they were at the Treasury - so the dominance of the
big banks actually got worse under Labour."
Balls said a probe into competition in banking should be
brought forward to 2013. Britain's retail banking industry is
dominated by Lloyds, RBS, Barclays, HSBC
and Santander.
Although a fraction of the size of the top banks,
challengers such as Metro Bank, Virgin Money and Aldermore have
emerged while the planned sale of over 600 branches by Lloyds
Banking Group to the Co-operative Group will create a
competitor with 7 percent of the total market for current
accounts in Britain.
Lloyds faced difficulties finding a buyer for the 632
branches it was required to sell as payback for receiving about
20 billion pounds ($31 billion) of state aid during the 2008
financial crisis.
It finally reached an understanding with the Co-op last
month after rival bidder NBNK, set up by former Lloyd's of
London insurance head Peter Levene, had struggled to convince
Lloyds' management it would get regulatory approval.
Balls also expressed support for building societies. The
Treasury said on Friday it was prepared to relax lending and
funding requirements to make it easier for mutuals such as
Nationwide to lend to small businesses.
"They have something quite distinctive which is that they
are often very locally engaged, they're often very close to the
communities that they represent," he said.
The Conservative-led coalition government plans to flood
Britain's banking system with more than 100 billion pounds of
cheap funding as it seeks to pump credit through an economy
struggling to escape recession amid the euro zone crisis.
Miliband said it must go further and create a 'British
Investment Bank' to provide loans for small companies and
infrastructure and offer the credit which banks are failing to
do.
"Our banking system is letting down our small businesses.
Every other major country understands that government needs to
act to tackle this. It's time that British business stopped
having to compete with one hand tied behind its back," he said.
Miliband also proposed that a specialist banking crime unit
be set up within the state Serious Fraud Office with the remit
of investigating serious financial services fraud such as the
rigging of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
"The revelations of the last two weeks have shown precisely
what has gone wrong with our economy in the last decades. And
the test of whether we can change things now starts with our
banks," he said.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
