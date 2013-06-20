LONDON, June 20 Part-nationalised Lloyds Banking
Group said on Wednesday that it could meet a
requirement from Britain's financial regulator for it to raise
8.6 billion pounds ($13.5 billion)of new capital without issuing
new shares.
The bank said it has already taken actions to plug 5.8
billion pounds of the shortfall and expected to meet the
remaining 2.8 billion pound requirement through capital
generation from its core business.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne said on Wednesday
the government was ready to start selling its 39 percent stake
in the bank.