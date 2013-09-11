LONDON, Sept 11 Britain's competition regulator
has approved planned branch sales by Lloyds Banking Group
and Royal Bank of Scotland to increase choice
for consumers in a step towards the government selling its
shares in the banks.
However, the Office of Fair Trading said on Wednesday Lloyds
must strengthen the balance sheet of its TSB business, which
comprises 631 branches, to enable it to grow its market share
more rapidly.
Lloyds said in response that it would make changes to
enhance TSB's profitability by over 200 million pounds ($316.27
million) in aggregate in its first four years.