LONDON Nov 4 New hiring in the UK corporate and investment banking sectors reversed monthly growth trends in September, as eurozone volatility made firms think twice about taking on new employees, a survey said on Friday.

September job vacancies in investment banking and M&A dropped 21 percent and jobs advertised in corporate banking were down 18 percent month on month, eFinancialCareers said in a report that looked at the number of new jobs posted on its recruitment website.

"The optimistic undercurrent present since the beginning of the year stopped in September," a spokesman for eFinancialCareers said.

Job growth in British finance remained up overall, with the total number of third-quarter listings up 17 percent year on year.

"Recruiters are anticipating slower hiring ahead ... with much riding on the eurozone's ability to put its sovereign debt issues in order," James Bennett, managing director of the EMEA and APAC regions at the firm said.

Banks have continued to cut headcount worldwide, with ING for instance saying on Thursday it would shed 2,700 jobs. (Editing by David Holmes)