LONDON, June 29 Bank of England Governor Sir
Mervyn King described an interest rate rigging scandal engulfing
British banks as "deceitful manipulation" on Friday, calling for
fundamental changes in the culture of the banking industry.
The scandal is expected to draw in many banks but Barclays
has found itself in the firing line after U.S. and
British authorities fined it $450 million this week for
manipulating the London interbank offer rate (Libor).
King said problems ranged from "shoddy treatment of
customers" to "deceitful manipulation of one of the most
important interest rates" and excessive salaries.
"We can see we need a real change in the culture of the
industry," he told reporters.
