LONDON Nov 26 Britain's Treasury will
increase the rate of a tax on bank balance sheets to maintain
the 2.5 billion pounds ($3.9 billion)of revenue it aims to
collect each year, media reports said on Saturday.
Finance Minister George Osborne would announce the rise in
his autumn budget statement to parliament on Nov. 29, the
Guardian newspaper and Sky News said in unsourced reports.
Some British banks have been shrinking their balance sheets
to comply with tougher capital adequacy rules, by shedding
riskier assets and reducing borrowing.
That meant the Treasury needed to raise the rate of the levy
to keep to its revenue target, Sky News said.
The levy, introduced in January, is currently charged at a
rate of 0.075 percent on bank debts, with a lower rate charged
for longer-term debt and an exemption for ordinary customer
deposits.
As well as raising revenue, the levy is designed to
encourage banks to reduce their short-term funding to help avoid
a repeat of the 2008/9 financial crisis.
The rate could rise to around 0.1 percent, Sky News said.
A Treasury spokesperson declined to comment on the reports.
