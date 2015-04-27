LONDON, April 27 Britain's biggest banks face another 19 billion pounds ($29 billion) of charges relating to past misconduct over the next two years, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said in a report on Monday.

S&P said Britain's banks and customer-owned lenders had incurred 48 billion pounds in conduct and litigation charges over the past five years.

Britain's four biggest banks -- Barclays, HSBC , Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland -- accounted for 42 billion pounds of that total.

($1 = 0.6605 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)