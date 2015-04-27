PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 6
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, April 27 Britain's biggest banks face another 19 billion pounds ($29 billion) of charges relating to past misconduct over the next two years, ratings agency Standard & Poor's said in a report on Monday.
S&P said Britain's banks and customer-owned lenders had incurred 48 billion pounds in conduct and litigation charges over the past five years.
Britain's four biggest banks -- Barclays, HSBC , Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland -- accounted for 42 billion pounds of that total.
($1 = 0.6605 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham, editing by Sinead Cruise)
April 6 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* First response by a safety regulator after U.S., UK bans (Adds TSA comment, background)
NEW YORK, April 5 A California pension fund has fired Franklin Templeton Investments, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Pacific Investment Management Co from some portfolio-management responsibilities in a shakeup that puts more of its assets in lower-fee, index-tracking investments, the fund said.