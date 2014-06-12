LONDON, June 12 Britain's banks have so far paid
out just 1.1 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) of the 3.75 billion
set aside to compensate customers who were mis-sold complex
interest rate hedging products, the financial regulator said.
The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that banks
had finished reviewing all 30,000 potential cases of mis-selling
and had sent out 15,000 decisions to customers. To date, 7,000
customers have accepted offers of compensation.
($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds)
