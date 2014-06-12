LONDON, June 12 Britain's banks have so far paid out just 1.1 billion pounds ($1.9 billion) of the 3.75 billion set aside to compensate customers who were mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products, the financial regulator said.

The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that banks had finished reviewing all 30,000 potential cases of mis-selling and had sent out 15,000 decisions to customers. To date, 7,000 customers have accepted offers of compensation.

($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)