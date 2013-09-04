LONDON, Sept 4 Britain's banks have started paying compensation to companies for mis-sold interest rate swaps and could face a bill of billions of pounds. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday that 10 companies had been paid compensation for interest rate swaps mis-selling, totalling 500,000 pounds ($780,000), and 1,910 more compensation offers should be made soon. It is the latest mis-selling scandal to hit British banks, which have set aside more than 16 billion pounds ($25 billion) to compensate customers for mis-sold payment protection insurance (PPI), which was supposed to protect borrowers against sickness or redundancy but was often sold to those who would have been ineligible to claim. The following are the latest estimates for provisions and compensation from the banks and regulator. Provision and unspent figures represent millions of pounds, apart from HSBC's figures which are millions of dollars. PPI === BANK PROVISION UNSPENT PERCENT OF PROVISION SPENT Lloyds 7,275 1,650 77 Barclays 3,950 1,650 58 RBS 2,400 700 71 HSBC $2,817 $1,013 64 Santander 772 N/A Nationwide 181 N/A Co-op 269 N/A INTEREST-RATE HEDGING PRODUCTS (IRHP) ===================================== BANK PROVISION SALES UNDER REVIEW* Lloyds 400 2,672 Barclays 1,500 3,436 RBS 750 10,528 HSBC $598 3,309 Other banks** 905 Inc Santander -- fewer than 500 *Sales under review data from Financial Conduct Authority **Other banks are Santander UK; National Australia Bank's Yorkshire and Clydesdale banks; Co-operative Bank; Allied Irish Bank UK; and Bank of Ireland. ($1 = 0.6439 British pounds) ($1 = 0.6439 British pounds) (Compiled by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham; Editing by Pravin Char)