LONDON Oct 14 Britain's biggest banks have paid
out 1.54 billion pounds ($2.46 billion) to compensate small
firms mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products, the
financial regulator said on Tuesday.
The Financial Conduct Authority said that 9,858 cases had
been settled by Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking
Group and Royal Bank of Scotland.
The products were supposed to protect smaller companies
against rising interest rates but, when rates fell, the
companies had to pay large bills, typically running to tens of
thousands of pounds. Companies also faced penalties to get out
of the deals, which many said they had not been told about.
(1 US dollar = 0.6264 British pound)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)