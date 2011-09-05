* Moody's says position unchanged since Aug. 2 statement

* RBS, Lloyds among host of firms that Moody's is reviewing

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Sept 5 Credit rating agency Moody's said it was still reviewing several leading British banks for a possible downgrade, as the sector prepares for tough new reforms to be outlined next week by a government-appointed commission.

Sky News reported over the weekend that Moody's was "poised to downgrade the creditworthiness of some of Britain's biggest banks and building societies," after the Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) publishes its final report on Sept. 12.

The final report from the ICB, set up to examine reforming the British banking industry after it got badly burnt by the credit crisis, is set to back ring-fencing banks' retail arms from riskier trading operations to protect taxpayers from future financial crises.

In response to the Sky News report, Moody's said it had not changed its position since issuing a statement on Aug. 2 when it said several leading British banks remained on review for a possible downgrade.

"As announced on 2 August, our review of UK financial institutions continues. The review is a broad reassessment of the appropriate levels of systemic support that Moody's expects going forward," a Moody's spokesman said on Sunday.

"It will also take into account the ICB proposals, while recognising that the full implications of the proposals and the government's response may not emerge for some time. We will fully inform the market at the conclusion of our review," he added.

Part-nationalised lenders Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds are part of a clutch of banks and mutually-owned savings firms under review by Moody's, along with the UK arm of Spanish bank Santander and Bank of Ireland .

Shares in Britain's top four banks fell sharply on Friday, partly reflecting concerns over the ICB's expected reforms, which are set to hit banks' profits and lead to higher regulatory costs and capital constraints.

Lloyds fell 7.1 percent, while RBS closed down 5.4 percent. Barclays fell by 8.4 percent, while HSBC ended down 2.6 percent.

Britain has an 83 percent stake in RBS and a 41 percent holding in Lloyds after it had to bail out both banks with billions of pounds of taxpayers' money during the credit crisis. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)